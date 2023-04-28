Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Biggest needs entering Day 2
Interior Offensive Line
Andre James and Alex Bars will be unrestricted free agents after this year, so the Raiders must find answers next season. Neither performed well in pass protection and with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, that is a non-negotiable.
The Raiders should be in the sweet spot to upgrade the position because most interior linemen do not go in the first round due to positional value. Whether at guard on center, the Raiders may have an opportunity to get a plug-in-play starter, this after adding one in the third round last year in Dylan Parham from Memphis.
And despite the defensive struggles being so clear, upgrading the offensive line is never a bad idea if the draft board allows it. Jimmy Garoppolo steps in for Derek Carr at quarterback this season and needs all the protection he can get in order for him to finally stay healthy for a full slate of games.
Players to Consider: John Michael Schmitz, : Joe Tippmann, O’Cyrus Torrence, Steve Avila