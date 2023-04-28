Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 bold predictions on Day 2
The Las Vegas Raiders hold three picks on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and here are some bold predictions for what might go down.
With Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders will now look to add another impact player across the next two rounds on Friday night. Second and third-round action kicks off at 4PM PT from Kansas City, and the Raiders will get the party started early, as they hold the No. 38 overall pick in the second.
Night 1 saw the team add Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson to the fold, a player who does not fill an immediate need, but one who could be a cornerstone player for the Raiders defense for years to come. Wilson and Maxx Crosby could end up being one of the best young pass-rush duos in all of football if he can live up to his pre-draft hype.
On Friday, Las Vegas will pick at No. 38 in the second round, and at No. 70 and 100 in the third round, thanks to the trade they made with the New York Giants for Darren Waller. It remains to be seen what the plan will be for Ziegler on Day 2, but if the first round was any indication, best player available may be the option.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.