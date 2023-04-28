Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 bold predictions on Day 2
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 bold predictions on Day 2
1. Raiders trade up for a quarterback
One of the big storylines on Thursday night was Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, and his unimaginable fall in the first round. Many expected that Levis would be a top-10 pick this year, but he had a rough draft season, and ended up not being selected at all across the first 31 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Heading into Day 2, he should be No. 1 on a few team's lists, but is he No. 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders? The Silver and Black added Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, signing him to a three-year deal, and have a competent backup in Brian Hoyer, but could Dave Ziegler and his staff be planning for the future at the position.
Levis is going to be there to kick off Day 2, as will Tennessee standout Hendon Hooker, another quarterback that many mocked to be going in the first round. Las Vegas would have to trade up to get one of these players, and have the draft capital to do so, but would they make such a massive move for a position that does not necessarily need to be filled this offseason.