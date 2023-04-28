Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 bold predictions on Day 2
2. Raiders select two cornerbacks
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to have issues in their defensive backfield, and there was a good chance that they would select a cornerback at No. 7 overall on Thursday night. However, Devon Witherspoon seemed to be the cornerback they were eyeing, and when he went at No. 5 overall, they turned their attention to Tyree Wilson.
Luckily for Las Vegas, despite multiple cornerbacks going on Night 1, there is still a bunch of talented players at the position group still available going into Day 2. Joey Porter Jr., Tyrique Stevenson, Cam Smith, Kelee Ringo, and Julius Brents are all still on the board, and any one of those players would instantly upgrade the Raiders at the position group.
While it is a real possibility that the Raiders add a cornerback early on, could they then go back to the well and add a second one in the third round? I believe this is a position group that needs multiple players taken in this year's draft class, so why not get two of the best of the bunch that are still remaining.