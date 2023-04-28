Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 bold predictions on Day 2
3. Raiders select a TE at No. 38 overall
Another shocking development on Thursday night was the fact that Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer was not the first tight end off the board. In fact, only Dalton Kincaid was selected when it comes to the position group, leaving arguably the best tight end in this draft class still available entering Day 2.
Michael Mayer would instantly upgrade the Raiders tight end room, a position group that lost a true star in Darren Waller this offseason. Sure, Austin Hooper and OJ Howard are solid pros, but Mayer is the kind of tight end that could have an impact like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, or Waller as early as Year 1.
Tight end is not necessarily a glaring need for the Raiders, but Mayer is the kind of talent that does not come around too often at the position. If Josh McDaniels feels he can help the Raiders offense, which he certainly could, it would not be shocking to see him come off the board to Las Vegas at No. 38.