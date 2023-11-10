Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class trending upward as the season progresses
The Las Vegas Raiders selected nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class is finally trending upward as the season progresses.
By Brad Weiss
Back in April of 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with some glaring weaknesses on their roster. Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were in the middle of revamping the roster, getting rid of the likes of Derek Carr and Darren Waller, so changes needed to be made at those two positions.
Also, the Raiders defense had significant holes, especially at defensive tackle, a position many though they would target with the No. 7 overall pick. While the Raiders passed on a defensive tackle there, missing out on Georgia's Jalen Carter, they did pick a few defensive tackles later on in the draft as they tried to bolster that position group.
All told, the Raiders brought in nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Ziegler moved up and down the draft board after the first round. Tyree Wilson was the team's top pick at No. 7 overall, and we have not seen much from him so far, but the rest of the class is having a strong impact as we cross the mid-point of the 2023 NFL season.
If they continue to trend the right way, the Raiders could finally be set up for long-term success.