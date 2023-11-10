Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class trending upward as the season progresses
The Las Vegas Raiders selected nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class is finally trending upward as the season progresses.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders offensive weapons starting to get more involved
On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders moved up in the second round to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Going into the draft, Mayer was widely considered the best tight end prospect in the class, so him falling to the second round was one of the bigger shocks of Day 1.
Mayer proved to be a dynamic player for the Fighting Irish, showing the ability to not only catch the ball, but be a capable blocker. He struggled early on with the Raiders, and was not worked into the offense that much, but things seem to be changing as we reach the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season.
Also on Day 2, the Raiders used the pick they got for Darren Waller in the trade with the New York Giants to select Cincinnati wideout Tre Tucker. Blessed with incredible speed, we saw a bit of his playmaking ability early on, but now it seems Bo Hardegree is going to use him as a pass catcher, and in some running plays as well.
Tucker and Mayer could be long-term players for the Silver and Black, and appear to have an advanced role in this new offense. If they continue to get opportunities, I believe they will be a big part of the team's success going forward.