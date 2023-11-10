Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class trending upward as the season progresses
The Las Vegas Raiders selected nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class is finally trending upward as the season progresses.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders defensive players getting their chances to show what they can do
We already spoke about the Raiders passing on Jalen Carter to pick Tyree Wilson at No. 7, and early on, that looked like a big mistake. Carter looked like an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, while Wilson struggled, especially getting out of his stance and making some noise coming off the edge.
Wilson has continued to get better as the weeks have gone on, and has racked up at least a half a sack in two of the last three games. If he can blossom into a solid edge rusher, especially with Maxx Crosby coming off the other edge, you have to think the Raiders could be set at defensive end for the foreseeable future.
The Raiders final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was Arizona State defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, and now that McDaniels is gone, he is starting to get some playing time. He has the size and power to be a solid player for the Raiders upfront along the defensive line, but he will need reps before we make a real statement on what he could become for the Silver and Black.