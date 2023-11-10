Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class trending upward as the season progresses
The Las Vegas Raiders selected nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the class is finally trending upward as the season progresses.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2023 Draft questions still remain
While there have been some bright spots for this Raiders 2023 NFL Draft class, questions still remain, especially when it comes to defensive tackle Byron Young. He was a bit of a surprising pick in the third round, and has the physical gifts to be a good player for Las Vegas, but only time will tell if he was selected way too high for his production.
Amari Burney, a linebacker selected on Day 3, is also starting to get some playing time, and he will certainly benefit from having a former elite linebacker in Antonio Pierce as his head coach. Burney has the size and speed to be a three-down linebacker at the next level, and we saw him make some big plays against the New York Giants in Week 9.
The secondary is where the biggest questions still remain, as Jakorian Bennett has not lived up to expectations, and Christopher Smith II is struggling to see the field, appearing in only four games so far. Bennett has been thrust into the action, but has been lost in coverage and does not seem to be a capable tackler just yet.
Overall, you have to be excited about what the Raiders were able to do in the 2023 NFL Draft. O'Connell, Tucker, and Mayer could be solid offensive players for years to come for Las Vegas, and while the defensive guys have been slower to come along, I believe there is some star power on that side of the ball as well.