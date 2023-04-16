Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: A look at the complete draft order of Round 1
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital this April, and here is what the first round looks like as we inch closer to Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 2023 NFL Draft will kick off from Saint Louis, Missouri on April 27, with Day 1 featuring the first round, a place where the Las Vegas Raiders should pick early on. The Silver and Black hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, this after finishing Josh McDaniels's first season as head coach with a 6-11 record.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, some of the same problems are still there in terms of the roster, including needing help on all three levels of the defense. There is also the added pressure of possibly adding a quarterback in the first round, as there are a handful to choose from, including CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.
Las Vegas did not hold a first round pick in 2022, this after David Ziegler traded the first and second-round selections to Green Bay for Davante Adams. That trade worked out, as Adams had a monster first season in the desert, so picking on Day 1 for the first time brings some added pressure for the second-year general manager.
Where do the Raiders land on Day 1?
1. Panthers (via Bears)
2. Texans
3. Cardinals
4. Colts
5. Seahawks (via Broncos)
6. Lions (via Rams)
7. Raiders
8. Falcons
9. Bears (via Panthers)
10. Eagles (via Saints)
11. Titans
12. Texans (via Browns)
13. Jets
14. Patriots
15. Packers
16. Commanders
17. Steelers
18. Lions
19. Buccaneers
20. Seahawks
21. Chargers
22. Ravens
23. Vikings
24. Jaguars
25. Giants
26. Cowboys
27. Bills
28. Bengals
29. Saints (via Broncos)
30. Eagles
31. Chiefs
Aside from the No. 7 overall pick, the Raiders also hold some significant draft capital, as they will pick five times within the first 109 selections. Last year, they did not pick until the 90th overall selection in the third round, a selection they used on Memphis offensive lineman, Dylan Parham.
So here we go, less than two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off, and it is still anybody's guess as to what route Ziegler may go in Year 2. They need help across the board, and with the draft capital to significantly upgrade the roster, the hope is that Ziegler is the right guy to get it done.