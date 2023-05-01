Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Early Superlatives
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players via the 2023 NFL Draft, and here, we hand out the early superlatives for the 2023 class.
The Las Vegas Raiders held the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, using the selection on Texas Tech edge rusher, Tyree Wilson. Considered one of the best players in the entire draft class, Wilson did not fill a huge void for the Silver and Black, but by picking the best player available, general manager Dave Ziegler put Las Vegas in a position for long-term success.
Across the three-day event, that was a theme for the Raiders' front office, as they continuously traded up to get the player they wanted. Overall, you have to be happy with their job, as the 2023 class is loaded with talent that can help right away and potential superstars.
Now, let us take a look at some early superlatives.
Most Shocking Pick: Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
Looking around at most of the post-draft coverage, Tre Tucker is seen as the 'worst' pick by the Raiders, but we will go 'most shocking.' A wide receiver was not a need, but Tucker can bring more to the table than that and should be an outstanding special teams player for the Silver and Black.
What makes the pick shocking is that it came in at No. 100 overall, and many felt Tucker was more of a Day 3 talent. Still, he will have a role with the 2023 Raiders and could be a catalyst for the team moving on from Hunter Renfrow.