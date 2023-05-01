Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Early Superlatives
Highest Ceiling: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
How could we discuss the 2023 NFL Draft class without going into detail about the No. 7 overall pick, Tyree Wilson? Going into the draft, many saw Wilson as the second-best edge rusher out there, and media experts had mocked him being drafted as high as the top-5 picks this April.
Despite not having a big need for more help coming off the edge, especially in the first round, Wilson was too good of a player for Dave Ziegler and the staff to pass up on. The truth is, with his size, strength, and wingspan, Wilson is going to be a very tough player to block, even at the next level, and takes a ton of pressure off of Maxx Crosby on the other side.
When all is said and done, Wilson could end up having quite the career in the Silver and Black, and based on his athleticism, should be an immediate contributor in what should be a bolstered defensive line in Las Vegas. Wilson may not have been selected before Will Anderson Jr., the No. 1 defensive prospect in this class, but in the end, could have a better career, especially playing alongside Madd Maxx.