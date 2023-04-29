Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Grade and Fit for Jakorian Bennett at No. 104
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the fourth round for Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and here is how he fits and the overall grade for the selection.
The Las Vegas Raiders decided they could not wait to select Jakorian Bennett on Day 3, as they traded up to the No. 2 pick in the fourth round to get him. Bennett is a speedy cornerback for the Terps, and he slides into a position group that certainly needed an influx of talent this offseason.
The Silver and Black went up from 109 to pick Bennett at No. 104 overall, and they are adding an excellent player to their secondary. Bennett had five interceptions and nearly 30 pass breakups over his last two seasons at Maryland, and joins a defensive backfield that has a serious lack of playmakers.
Las Vegas added some quality veteran depth pieces to the cornerback room this offseason in Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., and Brandon Facyson, but Bennett has the skills to be a starter on Day 1. Going into the draft, only Nate Hobbs was an unquestioned starter at the position, so the addition of Bennett is a welcome one.
Raiders earn high marks by selecting Bennett
Going into Day 3, seconddary help was definitely the priority, so general manager Dave Ziegler selecting Bennett fills an immediate need. Ziegler and his staff made a questionable pick to close out Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft by drafting a wide receiver, so it was good to see them go back to a position of need here to kick off Day 3.
Bennett was honorable mention All-Big 10 the last two seasons, the MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and really shined at the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. He is an NFL-ready draft pick that should come in and force some real competition for a starting role in the Raiders secondary this summer.
Grade: B+