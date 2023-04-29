Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Grade and Fit for Michael Mayer at No. 35
The Las Vegas Raiders traded up for Michael Mayer on Day 2, and here, we lay out the fit and grade for the former Notre Dame star.
The Las Vegas Raiders went into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft holding three selections, including an early one at No. 38 overall in the second round. On Thursday night, Las Vegas used the No. 7 overall pick on the defense, selecting edge rusher Tyree Wilson, widely considered one of the best overall players in the draft class.
Though they held the No. 38 overall pick, Las Vegas had their eyes on Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and decided not to take any chances. They traded No. 38, as well as No. 141 overall for pick No. 35, and with that selection, took the powerful tight end from Notre Dame.
With the Raiders trading away Darren Waller this offseason, a need for a legitimate TE1 forced them to sign both Austin Hooper and OJ Howard in free agency. While those are nice veteran bodies, neither of them is a legitimate TE1, a role that Mayer will likely take on as a rookie.
Raiders made the right move trading up for Mayer
The trade up for Mayer was a stroke of genius for Dave Ziegler, as he got arguably the most talented player still available on Day 2. Mayer was a dominant figure in college football during his time at Notre Dame, as is as good a blocker as he is a pass-catcher.
Josh McDaniels's offense can only succeed when he has a tight end with the kind of skill set Mayer brings to the table, making this a perfect selection on Day 2. Sure, tight end was not an immediate need like cornerback, linebacker, or defensive tackle, but a talent like Mayer cannot be passed on when you are trying to build up the roster for long-term success.
Ziegler is getting the best player available whenever Las Vegas comes up to pick, and that is all you can ask for when your team has made the playoffs only twice in the last 21 se
Grade: A