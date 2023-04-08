Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
8. STETSON BENNETT
After leading the Georgia Bulldogs to consecutive National Championship victories, Stetson Bennett will never have pay for a drink in Athens, Georgia again. Beginning his collegiate career as a walk-on, he became the teams starter in 2021 and never relinquished it.
Last season, after throwing for 4,127 yards and scoring 37 total touchdowns, he capped the season off with a nearly perfect performance against TCU in the National Championship. With 304 passing yards and four touchdowns in the air, he added another two on the ground en route to a 65-7 win.
On the field, Bennett is incredibly poised. No stranger to big games, he was unflappable regardless of the opponent or defense he was facing. In addition, he tends to do a good job of keeping the ball out of harm's way with just seven interceptions in each of his last two seasons. Despite the fact that he is not a high-end athlete, he is more than capable of making plays with his legs as well.
Unfortunately, Bennett will turn 26 during his rookie season. Incredibly old for a first-year player, this will no doubt hurt his draft stock. At 5'11' and 190 pounds, it is also completely fair to question how his body will hold up in the NFL. His arm is also nothing special, despite being serviceable.
A legend in the collegiate game, it is hard to see Bennett become anything more than a rock solid backup in the NFL. Following former offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the Ravens makes a ton of sense.