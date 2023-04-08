Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
7. Tanner McKee
The antithesis of Stetson Bennett in almost every way, Tanner McKee will undoubtedly have some fans throughout the draft cycle. Weighing in at a mammoth 6'6" and 231 pounds, McKee will be one of the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL from the moment he is drafted.
Truthfully, McKee may just be too big for his own good. Often looking cumbersome in his drop back, his throwing motion is quite elongated as well. In the NFL, those fractions of a second matter immensely. In addition, his accuracy and overall ball placement create cause for concern.
However, he does have a solid arm and is capable of really driving the ball when he needs to. When he is able to uncork his deep ball, it often looks really nice and he does so effortlessly.
At the next level, McKee will probably never be a full-time starter. Still, he can have a valuable back up that can keep an offense on schedule in a pinch. While McKee will probably be drafted before some of the guys I have ahead of him, I am simply not as high on him.