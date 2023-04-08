Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
6. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
After being one of the most sought after recruits in the country, Dorian Thompson-Robinson quickly became one of the most exciting players in college football. Taking full advantage of Chip Kelly's wide open offense, he threw for 3,146 yards and ran for another 646 while scoring 39 touchdowns last season.
Thompson-Robinson's playstyle is no doubt characterized by his athletic ability. Consistently making plays outside of the pocket, he does a great job of extending plays with both his arm and legs. With a throwing motion that is tight and quick, his arm talent is consistently prevalent.
Like many other players in this class, "DTR" is small for the position. Measuring in at 6'1" and 203 pounds, his frame may hinder him at the next level and could even have him removed from some draft boards. On the field, his playmaking features some good and bad as he can put the ball in harm's way at times when trying to make a play.
On day three of the NFL Draft, you could do a lot worse at quarterback than "DTR". While he may never become a starter in the league, his tools are exciting and he makes for a valuable addition to any quarterback room.