Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
5. Hendon Hooker
Before tearing his ACL in the middle of last season, Hendon Hooker may have been on his way towards winning the Heisman Trophy. With a huge win over Alabama on his resume, Hooker was firmly in the national spotlioght and even receiving some round one discussion.
Fast forward to April, and Hooker still has some fans. As mentioned, he showed some great poise in big games against the aforementioned Alabama. Able to hit big shots down the field, he is able to do so with a skillset that is defined by mechanics that are easily repeatable and efficient from his quick release to his footwork.
In addition to this, he throws an easily catchable ball that he throws with good touch despite having the ability to throw with good velocity.
While the deep ball has been the cornerstone of his game at the college level, his downfield accuracy is routinely erratic, often missing long or just out of bounds. His ball placement to all areas of the field is questionable as well as he struggles to put the ball in a spot where his receivers can make plays after the catch.
Furthermore, he is late to trigger on in-breaking routes. A player who wants to “see it open” rather than throw the ball with anticipation, this will get him in trouble in the NFL when the game speeds up. Josh Heupel's offense did him no favors in this regard either and it will 100% hurt him at the next level.
Alas, the biggest knocks on Hooker are his age and injury history. Slated to be a 25-year-old rookie, he is still recovering from his torn ACL. As such, he likely won't even play in his rookie season. Drafting a payer who will not contribute until he is 26 years old is a massive risk.