Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas continues to bolster DL with Byron Young
Holding the No. 70 overall pick, the Las Vegas Raiders continued to bolster their defensive line by adding Alabama star Byron Young.
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to bolster their defensive line, selecting Byron Young from Alabama with the No. 70 overall pick. On Day 1, the Silver and Black added Tyree Wilson, an edge rusher from Texas Tech at No. 7, so the focus is definitely on getting better up front on the defensive side of the ball.
Young was a first-team All-SEC selection for the Crimson Tide last season, and has the ability to not only stuff the run, but has been used on the outside in the pass rush. A second-team All-American last season, Young stands 6-foot-3 and weighs nearly 300 pounds, and is outstanding at shedding blocks according to Bleacher Report's scouting report.
Las Vegas had a legitimate need at the defensive tackle spot heading into this offseason, despite the fact that they tried to address it in free agency and the draft last year, so the addition of Young should be able to bolster the position group. By re-signing Jerry Tilley, and with Bilal Nichols returning, the Raiders now have a solid core of defensive tackles heading into the offseason, and still hope to get production from 2022 draft picks Malcom Butler and Neil Farrell Jr.
Raiders hold one more pick on Day 2
The night is not over for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they hold the No. 100 overall pick thanks to trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Las Vegas replaced Waller in a big way at No. 35 overall by selecting Notre Dame star Michael Mayer, and at No. 100, another defensive player is likely coming.
On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Las Vegas will hold seven picks, so expect Dave Ziegler and his staff continue to try to build up this roster with elite young talent. Young is a player who was being mocked in the second round, so to get him at No. 70 overall has to be considered a win for the franchise.