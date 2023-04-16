Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: What are the mock draft saying?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of holes to fill during the 2023 NFL Draft, but what are the recent mock drafts actually telling us?
Are the Las Vegas Raiders comfortable with their situation at QB? Will they decide to go heavy on improving their defense? Or, in typical Raiders fashion, are they prepared to do something we aren’t even considering now?
With plenty of options on the table, let’s take a look at the latest mock draft from some of the top draft analysts and see what direction they think the Raiders should go.
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
Sam Monson dropped the latest mock draft for Pro Football Focus, and amidst all the trade-up talk for QBs, he has the Raiders still looking to improve their defense with Illinois Devon Witherspoon.
“Devon Witherspoon is the clear No. 1 cornerback in this draft class. Last season, he allowed just a 25.3 passer rating into his coverage, and a low-4.4-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day answered any lingering concerns about speed. He is also a rare tone-setting cornerback who can help enact big changes in the Raiders' defense.”
Help in the secondary is a must for the Raiders if they have any desire to compete in 2023. Witherspoon brings a level of intensity and edge that will immediately bring value to the Las Vegas defense. And his numbers in pass coverage speak for themselves, so the Raiders would not only be getting a talented player but an emotional leader as well.