Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: What are the mock draft saying?
Mark Schofield, Joseph Acosta, and Jared Mueller, SB Nation
Three minds are better than one, so Mark Schofield, Joseph Acosta, and Jared Mueller combined to make SB Nation’s mock draft. And they decided to go with the potential and upside of Kentucky’s Will Levis.
“With the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders, and Josh McDaniels have given themselves a window to develop a QB, and that could lead them to draft Levis and give him time. Of course, whether the Raiders — and McDaniels in particular — can develop a QB remains to be seen. But an NFL team is going to look at Levis’s 2021 season and talk themselves into the notion they can get him to where he needs to be, with the talent they have in the room.”
As they said, Levis had so much momentum going into 2022 after a breakout season in 2021. However, everything that could have gone wrong did as he dealt with multiple injuries and a depleted roster talent-wise.
The Raiders' front office would need to be confident in their plan for Levis because if it doesn’t work, they could be in a big hole for years. Levis is not seen as one of the top-2 in this draft at his position, and it has been reported that the Raiders are only interested in a quarterback if their name is CJ Stroud or Bryce Young.
To get either of those two, the Silver and Black would have to trade into the top-3 picks.