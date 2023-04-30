Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Raiders Add More Depth With Nesta Jade Silvera
The Las Vegas Raiders finished out their 2023 NFL Draft by selecting a talented defensive tackle in Nesta Jade Silvera from Arizona State.
With the 231st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected another defensive tackle in Nesta Jade Silvera. Originally a member of the Miami Hurricanes, he transferred to Arizona State in 2022.
Last season, he recorded 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Sun Devils and was an honorable mention to the Pac-12 all-conference team as a Senior.
What Does He Add To The Raiders?
At 6'2" and 304 pounds, Silvera is the stereotypical nose tackle who can dominate in the run game with his strength and surprising movement skills. When he is 100%, he is a disruptive player on the inside who can aid the Raiders right away.
So why is Silvera still available? First and foremost, he has almost no pass rushing ability. With just 3.5 sacks in his career, he is a two-down player through and through. Perhaps more concerning however, is his overall effort. While his talent is obvious, can he be convinced to give it his all every play?
How Does Silvera Fit?
Unlikely to be a starter on day one, Silvera adds to an interior defensive line group that has received an influx of young talent.
Last season, Las Vegas added both Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. late in the draft. While neither made a big impact in 2022, they are expected to take steps forward this season. In free agency, Bilal Nichols was added to a multi-year deal in 2022 and former first-round pick Jerry Tillery was re-signed this off-season.
In the 2023 draft, the Raiders had already selected one defensive tackle before Silvera when they took Byron Young from Alabama in the third round. Expected to be a contributor as a run-stopper from day one, he and Silvera will likely be competing for snaps.