Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas shocks with WR at No. 100 overall
Despite the need for a cornerback, the Las Vegas Raiders added Tre Tucker with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas Raiders held the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with that selection, they decided to add to a position group considered a strength. The Silver and Black added Tre Tucker with pick No. 100, and the young wideout joins a group that includes established starters in Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers.
To say this was a shocking pick would be an understatement, as cornerback or linebacker was seen as the biggest positions of needs at No. 100. With players like Kelee Ringo and Clark Phillips III still on the board, the decision to pass on a cornerback was a puzzling one for Raider Nation, especially with so much talent already at the wide receiver position.
Tucker is a solid talent, though his likely position to kick off his NFL career should come on special teams. He is an excellent return man, and that is where he is likely to make his mark in Year 1 out of the University of Cincinnati.
Raiders will pick early on Day 3
It won't be long until the next newest member of the Silver and Black is selected on Day 3, as the Raiders will pick at No. 109 overall in the fourth round. With Phillips and Ringo still on the board, the hope is that Dave Ziegler and his staff go out and get some defensive back help, as they took care of the front four in both the first and third rounds.
All told, Las Vegas holds seven picks across the final four rounds of the draft, so there is still plenty of opportunity for Ziegler to add starting-caliber talent to the roster. The drafting of Tucker was a bit of a head-scratcher, but he is a talent weapon, and his addition likely means changes are coming in the wide receiver room.