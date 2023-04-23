Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 players to add at No. 7 overall
Jalen Carter
We start with a player who has been at the center of a lot of the attention heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is seen as a generational talent at the position, but he has had a rough draft season, as issues off the field, and him being somewhat out of shape during his workouts have hurt his draft status.
Still, this is the kind of player that can transform a defense, and Las Vegas still needs help along the interior of their defensive line. They have a generational talent at edge rusher in Maxx Crosby, but help is needed along the interior, and Carter is the kind of player who can be stout against the run, and dominate in the pass rush.
The Silver and Black have issues on all three levels of their defense, but if they can get a significant push in the middle of their defensive line, it will take some of the pressure off of Crosby. The Raiders need to be able to get a better pass rush, especially within the division, and Carter may be too good a prospect to pass up if he somehow falls to No. 7 overall.