Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 scenarios at No. 7 overall
The Las Vegas Raiders have a big question to answer at No. 7 overall, and here are the top-3 scenarios to play out for the Silver and Black.
The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Las Vegas Raiders are in a very interesting position sitting at number 7 overall. With so much speculation going around on whether they'll stay put, trade up, or trade back, there are a million different scenarios we as fans find ourselves in when trying to figure out and predict what exactly will happen come Draft Day.
The immaculate thing about the draft and the process of predicting it is that every single pick affects the next. I realize that sounds like such a no-duh statement, but thinking about having to not only predict each pick but also how that pick in itself domino effects all the rest of them just seems like something that will be forever left up to the great lady luck herself.
It coincides along the same lines of picking the perfect March Madness Bracket, anyone who can do it deserves their name in the history books.
Nonetheless, the prediction game is exactly what we're in and the small window between NFL Free Agency and the NFL Draft is the prime time to try and figure out what exactly all these coaches and GMs are thinking heading into day 1. The Raiders have a lot of needs, many of which can be drastically improved with any of the top talent available with the 7th overall pick. Let's take a look at what the Top-3 scenarios would look like.