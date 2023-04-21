Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 scenarios at No. 7 overall
#2 - Fortify the Edge
There's no denying that this year's draft class is defensive-heavy. Between the corners, ends, and interior line, teams in the Top-10 will have their pick of the litter when it comes to premier defensive talent. All the buzz has been around Jalen Carter and Tyree Wilson this offseason it seems, or at least when it comes to the rising stocks for first-round talent.
One player that I believe is getting knocked more so for recency bias than anything is Alabama EDGE rusher, Will Anderson. Heading into last year's college season there isn't a draft analyst in the world that didn't have him as their top player on their big board or the odds-on favorite to go number one overall.
I would be surprised if Anderson was there at 7th overall for the Raiders to take him. He's a generational talent that could be a cornerstone for any team needing pass-rushing help. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility though.
We may very well see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks if the Arizona Cardinals trade back at three. If that were the case, Seattle could favor Jalen Carter's interior talent and the Lions realistically would target cornerback help, leaving Will Anderson served up on a silver platter for Las Vegas to bookend with Maxx Crosby.