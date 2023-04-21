Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 scenarios at No. 7 overall
#1 - Quarterback of the Future
The biggest buzz around the Raiders' draft situation is whether they are going to get their quarterback of the future. Las Vegas brought in former Patriots and 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo on a 3-year deal, but everyone knows that is just a bridge solution. Josh McDaniels and Dave Zeigler need to have a more long-term plan in place if they're going to continue to get chances at building this franchise back to glory.
As mentioned previously, we could very well see four quarterbacks go in the first four picks if Arizona trades out. But what if they don't? What if they stick there so they can have their choice of the best non-quarterback talent in this year's draft? I realize this scenario I'm about to give you is very unlikely, but I guarantee crazier things have happened before.
Everyone expects Bryce Young and CJ Stroud to go 1 & 2 right? That takes care of them. If Arizona sticks, they're going to most definitely take someone like Jalen Carter or Will Anderson to fortify that defensive line with JJ Watt retiring. Indianapolis sitting at number four has been oddly linked to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, even potentially over anyone else that might be there.
If Indy takes Levis at 4, that leaves Seattle at 5 who just resigned Geno Smith after having a wildly successful year no one saw coming, and the Lions at 6, who narrowly missed the playoffs with Jared Goff at the helm. Both teams could pass on a quarterback in a plan to bolster defenses that drastically need it. Which would leave none other than Florida's Anthony Richardson for the Raiders to snag at number seven.
I understand ALL these things happening also include no one trading up because the talented Mr. Richardson is still on the board. If it did though, I don't think the Raiders could possibly sprint their ticket to the table fast enough to solidify what could be the answer for the post-Derek Carr era.