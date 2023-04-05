Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
The Las Vegas Raiders hold four picks in the top-100 selections, and here, they fill some major voids on their roster with those four players.
The Las Vegas Raiders have gone into offseason needing to revamp their roster in a big way, this after releasing veteran quarterback Derek Carr. David Ziegler and Josh McDaniels took over a playoff team the year before during the 2022 NFL offseason, but struggled to build on that, finishing with six wins in their Raiders debut.
Now, they are tasked with not only replacing Carr, which they did with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, but also filling big voids on each side of the ball. They focused early on by building salary cap space, moves that included the release of Carr, Maxx Crosby restructuring his deal, and the trade of Darren Waller, but have yet to hit a home run in free agency.
In fact, most of the deals they focused on were one-year contracts, as they look to find player who can succeed in the Silver and Black, and then possibly bring them back for the long-haul. Last year, Las Vegas did not hold a ton of draft capital, but all of that changes in 2023, as they hold four of the first 100 picks this April.
Here, we utilize the PFF Mock Draft simulator to take a shot at what the haul could look like within those first four selections.