Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
In our latest mock draft, the Las Vegas Raiders strike gold at No. 7 overall, as University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson falls to them. In most mocks, Richardson is long gone by No. 7, or the Raiders have to trade up to get him, but here, he is available, and slides right in as the future at the position for the Raiders franchise.
For the Raiders, this week brought another New England Patriots quarterback to the desert, as Brian Hoyer will join Jimmy Garoppolo atop the depth chart at the position this season. Hoyer and Garoppolo have excellent reputations as mentors for young quarterbacks in the NFL, making this a perfect landing spot for Richardson.
Richardson did not have a ton of experience at Florida, but when he was on the field, it was clear that he has the skill set to be a franchise guy at the next level. He has also impressed in a big way during the draft process, moving ahead of Will Levis as a top-3 signal-caller available this April.