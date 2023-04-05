Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
While getting a player of Anthony Richardson's caliber in the first round would be a huge win for the Raiders, the attention then must be turned to the defense. The truth is, the Raiders defense has deficiencies on all three levels of the defense, and they fix one of those issues here at No. 38 overall with Jack Campbell.
Campbell is widely considered one of the best linebackers in this draft class, and some scouts actually have a first round grade on him. The Raiders did not do much to address the linebacker room this offseason outside of Robert Spillane, so going linebacker on Day 2 makes a lot of sense, and Campbell is an excellent prospect.
The Iowa standout is actually the betting favorite to be the first linebacker off the board this April, so him falling to No. 38 could be another home run for Las Vegas. Campbell is 6-foot-4, has tremendous instincts, and is an outstanding tackler, key attributes that this position group is lacking after losing Denzel Perryman.