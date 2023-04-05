Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
We go back to Gainseville for our next selection, as the Silver and Black address another major need by drafting Gervon Dexter Sr. from the University of Florida. The defensive tackle spot is one that must be addressed within the team's first four selections this April, and Dexter is the kind of player who could become an elite piece moving forward.
Dexter has to continue to build on his technique per the scouts, but he is a very versatile player, and someone who could play up and down the defensive line in Las Vegas. The Raiders have struggled to find answers at this position group for a few offseasons now, and Dexter is a player that has the size and athleticism to dominate at the next level.
So there you have it, a four-player haul that nets the Raiders not only a franchise quarterback, but three instant starters on a defense that has to be better if the team is going to make a run in a loaded AFC West next season. Las Vegas is hoping to build for long-term success, and with this group of picks, they start the process in a big way this April.