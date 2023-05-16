Las Vegas Raiders 2023 offseason: What went right and what went wrong
By Nick Popio
Now that the draft and free agency is behind us, dissecting how the Raiders offseason has evolved is vital to any success the brass is desperate to have in the fall.
It started in March when the Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels signed their new quarterback to a cap-friendly deal. Jimmy Garoppolo is the chosen one to bring the Raiders back to relevance.
He's a winner, but an average signal caller. He's not much of an upgrade over Derek Carr, if at all. Late in free agency they claimed Brian Hoyer because he knows the system, but does he still have anything left in the tank? Aidan O'Connell is an intriguing project, but won't be ready for a while.
Raiders bolstered their offensive weapons this offseason
Giving them more weapons was one of the best decisions of the offseason though. Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer will take a lot of attention off of Davante Adams for sure. Both were widely positive moves by the current regime and along with Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, the offense should be able to compete with anyone in the NFL.
The offensive line group didn't make much noise, but they paved the way for the leading rusher in the league last year. Being patient with this unit could pay off during camps when surprise names get cut or ask to be traded. However not attempting to improve this core is not a wise decision that might come back and haunt them.
The defense needed to be rebuilt. Tyree Wilson is a swell start. He doesn't have to come in and be a game-wrecker like Maxx Crosby is. In a few years and when Chandler Jones is gone, the duo has the traits to become one of the top tandems in football. Unfortunately there is little behind them to garner any confidence of the pack as a whole.
Robert Spillane is a better backup then anything else. That's what the collection of linebackers seems to be heading into 2023. Adding Amari Burney won't move the needle upwards either. This pool needs help right away. Ignoring this position in the passing game will hurt them when they see Travis Kelce twice a year.
The secondary got the most consideration of all the roster. They signed three corners and drafted one. Concerns still linger as to whom will be the starters in a pass-heavy league. Marcus Epps is coming off of a Super bowl career year, while Christopher Smith II may replace Tre'von Moehrig sooner rather than later.
The special teams portion is not a problem, but the coaching is until they prove to everyone that they can win. On paper the roster still has more work to be done so expectations ought to be tempered with the defending Super bowl champions residing in their division and the AFC is head and shoulders better then the NFC.