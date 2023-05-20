Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
The Las Vegas Raiders now know the order of their schedule, and as we look week by week, there are plenty of players that will be keeping the coaching staff up at night.
The NFL schedule has been released, and we now have a complete picture of who the Las Vegas Raiders will be facing each week. Las Vegas is coming off a six-win season in 2022, and all eyes will be on head coach Josh McDaniels in his second season at the helm.
And at the moment, the quest for a turnaround season looks to be a daunting one. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Raiders have the 2nd most challenging schedule based on projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.
Now, we know this is not the end-all-be-all, but of 11 teams with the hardest schedule in 2022 based on these metrics, only three went over their win total. So, with that being the case, what exactly is making this Raiders schedule so difficult?
Let’s look at each weekly opponent and take a glance at some of the best players the Raiders will face in 2023.