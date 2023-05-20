Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 9: Raiders v. New York Giants
Offense: Saquon Barkley
Defense: Dexter Lawrence
Despite the money the Giants paid Daniel Jones, the offense runs primarily through Saquon Barkley, who is coming off a tremendous comeback season and is still one of the most explosive playmakers in the league. Barkley is still looking for a new contract, so that will have to be monitored, but if he is playing, he is the key in any game plan.
Someone who did get paid is defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence who is coming off an All-Pro level season in 2022 and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in the entire league. With the Raiders having some uncertainty on the offensive line's interior, this matchup could give the Raiders serious trouble.
The good thing about this matchup is the fact that the Raiders get the Giants at home, and do not have to go east and play in the 10AM local window. The franchise has struggled doing that in recent memory, and playing in front of the home crowd could give them the advantage they need in this one.