Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 17: Raiders @ Indianapolis
Offense: Jonathan Taylor
Defense: Shaquille Leonard
The excitement and upside of #4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will be the headline for the Colts most of the season. However, if they want to win in 2023, it must come on the back of running Jonathan Taylor.
Injuries hampered Taylor in 2022 and prevented him from being able to put on a proper encore to his outstanding 2021 season. Back healthy again with the new regime in Indianapolis, look for Taylor to get back to all-pro levels in 2023.
The Colts will also be looking for a bounce-back year from linebacker Shaquille Leonard who also dealt with injuries. Leonard’s career was off to a great start, so hopefully, he will be able to bounce back and become his usual self by this point of the season.