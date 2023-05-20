Fansided
Just Blog Baby

Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week

By Jordan Alexis

Construction Continues At The Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance
Construction Continues At The Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Week 1 & 18: Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Offense: Sean Payton

Defense: Patrick Surtain II

The Raiders took care of business against the Broncos last season, beating them in both games. But Denver made perhaps the offseason's most significant move by acquiring head coach Sean Payton. And given how the schedule has fallen, the Raiders will see this team's beginning and finished product.

If Payton can turn this offense around, the Raiders will need to play much better to get another sweep in 2023.

On defense, the main player to watch is Patrick Surtain II. The 23-year-old is quickly emerging as one of the best defensive backs in the entire league, and his matchup with Davante Adams will be elite competition. Adams dominated in both games against Denver in 2022 with 16 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. 

Two first-team all-pros will collide.

