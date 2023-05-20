Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 1 & 18: Raiders vs Denver Broncos
Offense: Sean Payton
Defense: Patrick Surtain II
The Raiders took care of business against the Broncos last season, beating them in both games. But Denver made perhaps the offseason's most significant move by acquiring head coach Sean Payton. And given how the schedule has fallen, the Raiders will see this team's beginning and finished product.
If Payton can turn this offense around, the Raiders will need to play much better to get another sweep in 2023.
On defense, the main player to watch is Patrick Surtain II. The 23-year-old is quickly emerging as one of the best defensive backs in the entire league, and his matchup with Davante Adams will be elite competition. Adams dominated in both games against Denver in 2022 with 16 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
Two first-team all-pros will collide.