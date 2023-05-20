Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 5: Raiders v. Green Bay Packers
Offense: Jordan Love
Defense: Jaire Alexander
The Aaron Rodgers era is officially over in Green Bay, and Jordan Love will finally get his chance to prove whether he was worth that first-round pick. There is nothing to evaluate with how little Love has played, but given how much the Raiders struggled in their few matchups against Rodgers, anything new is welcomed.
Green Bay as a franchise loves what Love brings to the table, and if he is as good as they think, his ability to run and throw could cause the Raiders defense fits. The Packers also have a talented running back duo in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, so expect this offense to thrive in 2023 even without Rodgers.
The primetime fans will also be treated to another high-end wide receiver/defensive back matchup as Davante Adams will face his former team and another All-Pro player in Jaire Alexander. Alexander is a shutdown cornerback for the Packers, but Adams should be able to get the best of this matchup.