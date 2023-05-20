Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 6: Raiders v. New England Patriots
Offense: Rhamondre Stevenson
Defense: Matthew Judon
The most exciting and bizarre finish in 2022 took place in Week 15 when these two teams met, and they will have an encore in 2023. In that game, Chandler Jones intercepted a Jakobi Meyers lateral back to Mac Jones and rushed to the end zone for the Raiders victory.
What gets lost in that game from the New England side is how great Rhamondre Stevenson was—rushing for 172 yards and carrying the entire offense. The Raiders have to do a better job containing him this time around, and the hope is, they did enough up front along the defensive line this offseason to do just that.
Conversely, the Raiders did a great job containing Matthew Judon, who did not record a single stat in the matchup last season. It’ll be hard to replicate that again, but he is someone the Raiders must stop.