Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 Opponents Offensive and Defensive key players for each week
Week 7: Raiders @ Chicago Bears
Offense: Justin Fields
Defense: Tremaine Edmonds
On paper, the Bears appear to be the least talented team on the schedule, but things could change quickly based on the progress of quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears made a lot of moves this offseason, bringing in Tremaine Edmunds to head the defense and DJ Moore to upgrade the offensive weapons.
For a team that does not have a lot of team speed like the Raiders, Fields could present some problems, and given the Raiders' propensity to play down to the competition, this is not a given win by any means. Their are high expectations on Fields this upcoming season, as the team stood behind him by trading away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
On paper, this is a game the Raiders should win, but as we saw a few years back when they were heavily favored against the Bears, you never know what could happen. Edmunds is a monster get for this Chicago defense, and should be all over the field against the Silver and Black.