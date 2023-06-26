Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
With minicamp in the books, we take a shot at what the Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster could look like in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
With minicamp in the books, and eyes squarely on the start of 2023 training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, the roster is starting to take shape. While moves could still be coming, especially with Josh Jacobs' contract not yet settled, the Raiders roster could look a lot different by the time training camp rolls around.
Here, we look at what the Raiders 53-man roster could look like in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Raiders Quarterbacks (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
If healthy, it is Jimmy Garoppolo's show under center this season, as the veteran will replace long-time starter Derek Carr as starting quarterback for the Raiders. Garoppolo has won a lot of football games in his career but has also struggled to stay healthy, which will be a point of emphasis for this Raiders offense in 2023.
Behind Garoppolo is a familiar face for Josh McDaniels in Brian Hoyer, who played for him in New England. Rookie Aidan O'Connell is in an outstanding spot in Year 1, as both Garoppolo and Hoyer are outstanding at bringing young quarterbacks along, and O'Connell has enough talent to be a possible long-term solution at the position.