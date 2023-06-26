Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Running Backs (5): Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson (FB)
The running back room for the Raiders has been a subject of conversation since last offseason when the team decided not to pick up Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option. After seeing the veteran play in the Hall of Fame Game, it was clear the coaching staff may not be as high on him as the previous regime, so he calmly went out and took the NFL by storm.
The former Alabama running back led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, all the while serving as a constant within a Raiders offense that struggled to find consistency all season long. The hope now is that the Raiders can get Jacobs to at least sign his franchise tag, but recent social media posts may indicate the two sides are far away in terms of a deal.
Behind Jacobs is a second-year player in Zamir White, who did not get much playing time as a rookie last season. Veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are likely to get a long look this summer to come back for a second season behind Jacobs, and Jakob Johnson is the likely fullback for the second year in a row in Las Vegas.