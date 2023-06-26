Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Tre Tucker
Another key Raiders veteran who has been under the microscope all offseason is Hunter Renfrow, who is on the roster heading into training camp. Of course, things could change quickly for Renfrow, who battled through injuries last season and has a lot of competition at the position group in 2023.
Still, the Raiders wide receiver room is much better if Renfrow is in it, and you have to think the trio of Davante Adams, Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers would be one of the best in football next season. Adams is a bonafide star, and Renfrow had over 100 catches two years ago, while Meyers could be the kind of complimentary wideout to Adams on the outside that could take this group to the next level.
DeAndre Carter and Philip Dorsett are excellent depth wide receivers, and rookie Tre Tucker has the kind of explosiveness that will help the offense and the return game. There are others in the mix here, like DJ Turner and Keelan Cole to name a few, but these six should stand out above the rest this summer.