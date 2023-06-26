Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Tight Ends (3): Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, OJ Howard
On Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded up to select Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer with the second pick of the day. Mayer was regarded by many as the best tight end in the draft class, and he may just be a perfect player to replace Darren Waller in McDaniels's offense.
Mayer is not only a capable blocker, but he is an outstanding pass-catching threat, and based on his size, should have no problem getting acclimated to the pro game. Behind him will likely be two veterans, as Austin Hooper and OJ Howard were brought in via free agency, but they are not the only players vying for a spot on the roster.
One name to keep an eye on is Jesper Horsted, who got valuable experience in McDaniels's offense last season and was brought back on a new contract this spring. The combination of Waller and Foster Moreau was a good one over the past few seasons, but this group seems to be an upgrade in terms of depth.