Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Alex Bars, Jermaine Eluemunor, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Thayer Munford Jr., Greg Van Roten, Dalton Wagner, Netane Muti
The key to the Raiders' offense in 2023 will not only be the health of Garoppolo but whether or not the offensive line can live up to expectations. Kolton Miller returns as the starting left tackle, and he has rounded into one of the best young players at his position in football, but can the rest of the group follow him?
Dylan Parham got some key experience as a rookie in 2022, and he will slide into one of the starting guard spots again in Year 2. Jermaine Eluemunor had a breakout season at right tackle last year, and he was brought back in free agency, while Andre James should man the center position once again.
The other starting guard spot is up for grabs, and that is a battle that should go on for most of the summer. Overall, there is more depth along the offensive line than there has been in quite some time, and if they can give Garoppolo the protection he needs in 2023, you have to think this offense is going to be a lot better than expected.