Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Linebackers (5): Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Drake Thomas
The linebacker group for the Raiders going into training camp is pretty thin, but that could change as we inch closer to July 18. Right now, there will be big expectations placed on Divine Deablo, a former Day 2 pick of the Raiders that will wear the Green Dot this season.
Robert Spillane came over to the Raiders in free agency, and he played well against the Silver and Black last year, notching 12 tackles on Christmas Eve. Those two will be expected to lead a group that will be very young, as Drake Thomas and Amari Burney could make the 53-man roster as rookies coming out of the summer.
Luke Masterson played well for the Raiders as an undrafted rookie last season and is likely to get another long look in camp this year. Overall, the group is not as deep as you would like right now, but that could change if the team moves around some salary cap space and brings in a few veteran free agents that are still available.