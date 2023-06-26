Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Cornerbacks (6): Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Amik Robertson, David Long Jr., Duke Shelley, Tyler Hall
Cornerback is a position where the Raiders must see improvement this season, and the franchise did a lot to bolster the unit this offseason. Utilizing both free agency and the NFL Draft, there are going to be some big battles for not only roster spots but starting jobs, as all positions should be up for grabs this summer.
Nate Hobbs is a quality slot cornerback and should have a much better season in Year 2 under Patrick Graham in 2023. Jakorian Bennett is an exciting rookie draft pick that has turned heads throughout minicamp, and it would not surprise anybody if he locked up a starting job during training camp.
David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley are quality veterans who are also going to push for a starting job, and Amik Robertson may have been the Raiders' best cornerback last season. Brandon Facyson is going to push for a roster spot as well, but in the end, I like Tyler Hall to make the 53-man roster and provide depth on the outside and inside.