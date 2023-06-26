Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Tre'Von Moehrig, Christopher Smith II, Roderic Teamer
The Raiders struggled in the defensive backfield at both cornerback and safety last season, which is why the group saw a complete overhaul this offseason. While Tre'Von Moehrig returns after a subpar second season with the Raiders, he will have to fight to remain atop the depth chart at one of the starting positions.
Marcus Epps comes to the Raiders after being a key in a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that made it to Super Bowl last season, and he should be locked in as one of the starters. Christopher Smith II could prove to be a Day 3 steal, as he won back-to-back national titles at Georgia, and was a unanimous All-American last season for the Bulldogs.
Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jaquan Johnson will also be in the battle to earn a roster spot at the position, so for once, there is both talent and depth in the position group. If the Raiders can cure their issues in the defensive backfield, it will go a long way in them being an actual player in what should be a loaded AFC West once again in 2023.