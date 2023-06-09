Las Vegas Raiders: How does the 2023 roster stack up against the 2022 roster heading into training camp?
By Nick Popio
2023 Raiders defense vs 2022 Raiders defense
The defense retains its coordinator who will bring the consistency for play-calling purposes and a pass rush that will make offenses sweat, but not much else that warrants legitimacy. The Silver and Black knew they had to fix this side of the ball, but they were more focused on getting the offense to matchup with Kansas City and others.
This defensive line group is better then last year with more talent. Can one of the three youngsters rise up and become a star at tackle? Tyree Wilson can't be any worse then Clelin Ferrell, right?
At linebacker, going from Denzel Perryman to Robert Spillane is a downgrade. Luke Masterson is an effort guy who the staff is hoping improves by leaps and bounds. Drake Thomas is an undrafted free agent to watch. Some squads are not emphasizing the linebackers anymore and the Raiders are one of them.
Then there is the cornerback room, and they will get their fair share of work in practice going up against the current trio of playmakers at wideout. Nate Hobbs has potential and if nobody else is signed or picked up, then he'll lineup against number ones each and every week.
Preparing Jakorian Bennett to be on the opposite side is the likely plan. Getting one more reliable body who can start would be ideal, but the odds of that at this point are slim.
Safety could see a major upgrade, as Christopher Smith II was a draft steal, and Marcus Epps led a secondary that helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. All told, the defensive backfield should see significant improvement from a year ago.