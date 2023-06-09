Las Vegas Raiders: How does the 2023 roster stack up against the 2022 roster heading into training camp?
By Nick Popio
2023 Raiders Specialists and coaches vs 2022 Raiders Specialists and coaches
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole are two of the best in the business and if they keep working diligently, they'll age like fine wine. There's no need to worry about these two, but the change in long-snapper is something that the Raiders will have to work through this summer.
Trent Sieg was a favorite of both Carlson and Cole, so newcomer Jacob Bobenmoyer will have to earn their trust.
Tre Tucker should provide a spark in the return aspect of the unit, as he was an explosive player during his time at Cincinnati. All told, there should be no issues when it comes to the Raiders specialist group in 2023.
Raiders Coaching
It's still a major concern with a proven loser at the helm. Josh McDaniels should be on his last leg, but Mark Davis has incompetently shown faith in his head man.
Patrick Graham will have a ton of eyeballs on him as well, with a retooled defense. They looked prepared for 2022 on paper, but we all know how that turned out. Perhaps this is the reshaping that the Silver and Black were searching for in 2023.