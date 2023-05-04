Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule: Everything you need to know before it is announced
The Las Vegas Raiders know who they will play during the 2023 NFL season, but next week, the schedule will be announced by the NFL.
Last season, the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders went into the year with high hopes, and some media experts even had them as possible Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. With the team adding Davante Adams to the mix at wide receiver, the offense was seen as a real juggernaut, and with Josh McDaniels coming over from New England as head coach, expectations were high.
However, it was clear early on that the McDaniels-Derek Carr marraige would not work, and the Raiders ended being one of the worst teams in the NFL. They won only six games after making it to the playoffs the season before as a Wild Card, jumpstarted what has been a revamping of the roster this offseason.
So what does 2023 have in store for the Raiders?
Raiders 2023 Opponents
- Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts
When will the Raiders 2023 schedule be released?
With the teams already known, now we wait to see who the Silver and Black will play each week, and what the schedule will look like from Week 1 through 18. The Buffalo Bills will play in London on October 8 according to a search of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium events, and Las Vegas does play Buffalo this season, so maybe they will be heading overseas again.
The 2023 NFL season is certain to be an exciting one in the desert, as the Raiders look to get back to being a potential playoff contender in what should be a very tough AFC. The Super Bowl champions came out of the AFC West last season, so another tough road lies ahead for the Silver and Black in 2023.